Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.77.

The public float for SLGN is 82.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLGN on August 25, 2023 was 640.28K shares.

SLGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) has increased by 0.40 when compared to last closing price of 44.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-26 that Silgan’s (SLGN) second-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues miss estimates on lower volumes. The company lowers its earnings per share guidance for 2023.

SLGN’s Market Performance

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has seen a 0.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.60% gain in the past month and a -3.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for SLGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for SLGN’s stock, with a -9.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SLGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLGN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $53 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLGN Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGN rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.51. In addition, Silgan Holdings Inc. saw -13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGN starting from Jordan Joseph M, who sale 2,967 shares at the price of $44.96 back on Aug 18. After this action, Jordan Joseph M now owns 29,437 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc., valued at $133,398 using the latest closing price.

LEWIS ROBERT B, the EVP, Corp. Dev. & Admin. of Silgan Holdings Inc., sale 14,969 shares at $44.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that LEWIS ROBERT B is holding 204,229 shares at $665,903 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.23 for the present operating margin

+16.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silgan Holdings Inc. stands at +5.32. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 211.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.93. Total debt to assets is 49.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.