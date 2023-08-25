SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SSU is also noteworthy at -0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SSU is $2.70, which is $2.57 above than the current price. The public float for SSU is 194.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of SSU on August 25, 2023 was 34.75K shares.

SSU) stock’s latest price update

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU)’s stock price has plunge by -28.93relation to previous closing price of 1.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -35.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-13 that I recommend a hold rating for SSU due to expected negative performance in the near term, which will likely limit stock price movements. Despite SSU’s successful transformation into an online sports retail specialist, macroeconomic headwinds in Europe and intense margin pressure from competitors have negatively impacted the company. I suggest investors stay on the sidelines until there is evidence of positive recovery, despite potential long-term upside if SSU meets targets.

SSU’s Market Performance

SSU’s stock has fallen by -35.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -46.15% and a quarterly drop of -51.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.24% for SIGNA Sports United N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.86% for SSU stock, with a simple moving average of -64.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SSU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SSU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.90 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSU Trading at -47.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.16%, as shares sank -45.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSU fell by -35.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, SIGNA Sports United N.V. saw -71.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SSU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.42 for the present operating margin

+11.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGNA Sports United N.V. stands at -50.74. The total capital return value is set at -8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.65. Equity return is now at value -73.50, with -38.50 for asset returns.

Based on SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.99. Total debt to assets is 19.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In summary, SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.