Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SSTK stock has gone up by 0.02%, with a monthly decline of -19.39% and a quarterly plunge of -18.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Shutterstock Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.90% for SSTK stock, with a simple moving average of -28.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) Right Now?

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SSTK is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SSTK is $84.49, which is $42.44 above the current price. The public float for SSTK is 24.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSTK on August 25, 2023 was 734.61K shares.

SSTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) has decreased by -4.16 when compared to last closing price of 43.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-12 that Shutterstock (SSTK) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

SSTK Trading at -13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSTK rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.85. In addition, Shutterstock Inc. saw -20.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSTK starting from Oringer Jonathan, who sale 5,690 shares at the price of $50.17 back on Aug 01. After this action, Oringer Jonathan now owns 11,093,664 shares of Shutterstock Inc., valued at $285,467 using the latest closing price.

Oringer Jonathan, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Shutterstock Inc., sale 130,465 shares at $53.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Oringer Jonathan is holding 11,099,354 shares at $6,948,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.08 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shutterstock Inc. stands at +9.19. The total capital return value is set at 22.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.40. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 21.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.44. Total debt to assets is 10.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.