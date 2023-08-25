Should You Invest in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TMPO is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TMPO is $5.00, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for TMPO is 23.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.76% of that float. The average trading volume for TMPO on August 25, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

TMPO) stock’s latest price update

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.61 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a -14.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-25 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch this week. The post 10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch Under $1 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

TMPO’s Market Performance

TMPO’s stock has fallen by -14.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.43% and a quarterly drop of -11.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.17% for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.46% for TMPO stock, with a simple moving average of -84.50% for the last 200 days.

TMPO Trading at -26.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares sank -13.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO fell by -14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2855. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. saw -69.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stands at -1202.18. The total capital return value is set at -46.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -163.35. Equity return is now at value 158.00, with -708.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.