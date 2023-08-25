Should You Invest in Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PASG is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PASG is $7.00, which is $5.9 above the current market price. The public float for PASG is 49.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume for PASG on August 25, 2023 was 286.31K shares.

PASG) stock’s latest price update

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG)’s stock price has increased by 4.05 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has seen a 0.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-01 that PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

PASG’s Market Performance

PASG’s stock has risen by 0.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.44% and a quarterly drop of -25.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.00% for Passage Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.12% for PASG stock, with a simple moving average of -31.99% for the last 200 days.

PASG Trading at -12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8163. In addition, Passage Bio Inc. saw -44.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PASG starting from King Simona, who sale 11,453 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Jul 28. After this action, King Simona now owns 23,994 shares of Passage Bio Inc., valued at $10,079 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Passage Bio Inc., purchase 575,195 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 8,034,000 shares at $483,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

The total capital return value is set at -47.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.06. Equity return is now at value -60.00, with -48.70 for asset returns.

Based on Passage Bio Inc. (PASG), the company’s capital structure generated 13.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.86. Total debt to assets is 11.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.