Should You Invest in Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ASND is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASND is $136.27, which is $42.39 above the current market price. The public float for ASND is 57.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.86% of that float. The average trading volume for ASND on August 25, 2023 was 235.19K shares.

ASND) stock’s latest price update

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.00 in relation to its previous close of 93.99. However, the company has experienced a 9.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-15 that COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced it will report second quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Ascendis Pharma will also host a conference call and webcast on September 5, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results and operations.

ASND’s Market Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has experienced a 9.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.61% rise in the past month, and a 7.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for ASND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.13% for ASND’s stock, with a -6.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASND stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ASND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASND in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $89 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASND Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASND rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.49. In addition, Ascendis Pharma A/S saw -21.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1097.85 for the present operating margin

+47.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ascendis Pharma A/S stands at -1139.63. The total capital return value is set at -60.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.09. Equity return is now at value -152.70, with -48.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND), the company’s capital structure generated 193.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.88. Total debt to assets is 46.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 61.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.