Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) has decreased by -8.18 when compared to last closing price of 222.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of transformational technologies for the treatment cardiovascular disease, announced today that the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) is above average at 31.87x. The 36-month beta value for SWAV is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SWAV is $284.89, which is $80.7 above than the current price. The public float for SWAV is 36.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume of SWAV on August 25, 2023 was 566.96K shares.

SWAV’s Market Performance

SWAV stock saw a decrease of -7.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.59% for SWAV’s stock, with a -14.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $335 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWAV Trading at -22.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -23.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV fell by -7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $233.17. In addition, Shockwave Medical Inc. saw -0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from FRANCIS LAURA, who sale 497 shares at the price of $220.97 back on Aug 22. After this action, FRANCIS LAURA now owns 3,054 shares of Shockwave Medical Inc., valued at $109,822 using the latest closing price.

WATKINS FRANK T, the Director of Shockwave Medical Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $219.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that WATKINS FRANK T is holding 1,532 shares at $657,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+86.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shockwave Medical Inc. stands at +44.10. The total capital return value is set at 28.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.69. Equity return is now at value 47.50, with 36.20 for asset returns.

Based on Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.57. Total debt to assets is 9.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.