SES AI Corporation (SES) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES)’s stock price has dropped by -4.88 in relation to previous closing price of 2.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-07-25 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on August 8, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT on the same day. A webcast of the live conference call will be available through SES’s Investor.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SES is 2.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SES is $4.00, which is $2.05 above the current price. The public float for SES is 212.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SES on August 25, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

SES’s Market Performance

SES’s stock has seen a -8.88% decrease for the week, with a -30.60% drop in the past month and a 32.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.68% for SES AI Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.59% for SES’s stock, with a -33.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SES by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $4 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SES Trading at -22.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -30.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES fell by -8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -38.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Nealis Jing, who sale 10,895 shares at the price of $2.12 back on Aug 18. After this action, Nealis Jing now owns 1,554,356 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $23,129 using the latest closing price.

Gan Hong, the CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $2.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Gan Hong is holding 451,273 shares at $106,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -14.40 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.