SCWorx Corp.’s (WORX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has gone down by -14.30% for the week, with a -22.90% drop in the past month and a -22.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.40% for WORX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.03% for WORX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WORX is 14.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WORX on August 25, 2023 was 5.63M shares.

The stock price of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) has dropped by -6.07 compared to previous close of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-07-06 that SCWorx (WORX) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after boosting investor confidence with a stock purchase agreement! The post Why Is SCWorx (WORX) Stock Up 37% Today?

WORX Trading at -32.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.78%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX fell by -12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2587. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw -45.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.66 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -45.75. The total capital return value is set at -30.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.85.

Based on SCWorx Corp. (WORX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.