Sasol Limited (SSL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SSL is 2.55.

The average price predicted by analysts for SSL is $18.73, which is $9.45 above the current price. The public float for SSL is 540.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSL on August 25, 2023 was 339.74K shares.

SSL) stock’s latest price update

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL)’s stock price has increased by 2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 12.46. However, the company has seen a -0.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2023 3:00 AM ET Company Participants Tiffany Sydow – VP, IR Fleetwood Grobler – President and CEO Hanré Rossouw – CFO Christiaan Rademan – EVP, Mining Priscillah Mabelane – EVP, Energy Business Simon Baloyi – EVP, Energy Operations & Technology Conference Call Participants Gerhard Engelbrecht – Absa CIB: Global Markets Chris Nicholson – RMB Morgan Stanley Alex Comer – JPMorgan Adrian Hammond – SBG Securities Tiffany Sydow Good morning, and welcome to Sasol Limited’s Financial Year 2023 Results Presentation. Thank you for taking the time to listen to our announcement today.

SSL’s Market Performance

Sasol Limited (SSL) has experienced a -0.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.62% drop in the past month, and a 6.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for SSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.25% for SSL’s stock, with a -11.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SSL Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSL fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.23. In addition, Sasol Limited saw -19.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.19 for the present operating margin

+36.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sasol Limited stands at +14.13. The total capital return value is set at 23.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.35. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sasol Limited (SSL), the company’s capital structure generated 64.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.10. Total debt to assets is 28.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sasol Limited (SSL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.