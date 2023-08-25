Rogers Corporation (ROG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.58 in relation to its previous close of 136.01. However, the company has experienced a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-05-12 that Hedge fund Starboard Value LP more than doubled its position of cloud-software company Splunk Inc. SPLK, -0.90%, while opening a new position on circuit-materials and ceramics company Rogers Corp. ROG, -0.47%, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday. At the March ending quarter, Starboard disclosed it had acquired 2.7 million shares of Splunk, bringing its position up to 4.6 million shares, and acquired just over 1 million shares of Rogers.

Is It Worth Investing in Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is above average at 27.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rogers Corporation (ROG) is $210.00, which is $70.48 above the current market price. The public float for ROG is 18.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROG on August 25, 2023 was 137.69K shares.

ROG’s Market Performance

ROG’s stock has seen a 0.38% increase for the week, with a -17.53% drop in the past month and a -9.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for Rogers Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.17% for ROG’s stock, with a -3.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROG stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for ROG by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for ROG in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $185 based on the research report published on March 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROG Trading at -11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -16.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROG rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.93. In addition, Rogers Corporation saw 16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROG starting from Roby Anne K, who purchase 315 shares at the price of $148.06 back on Aug 09. After this action, Roby Anne K now owns 615 shares of Rogers Corporation, valued at $46,639 using the latest closing price.

Lauzon Armand F Jr, the Director of Rogers Corporation, purchase 3,350 shares at $150.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Lauzon Armand F Jr is holding 3,350 shares at $502,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rogers Corporation stands at +12.01. The total capital return value is set at 4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.56. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Rogers Corporation (ROG), the company’s capital structure generated 19.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.42. Total debt to assets is 13.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rogers Corporation (ROG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.