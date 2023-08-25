Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) is above average at 11.61x. The 36-month beta value for REZI is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for REZI is $19.33, which is $1.72 above than the current price. The public float for REZI is 145.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume of REZI on August 25, 2023 was 551.09K shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 16.36. However, the company has seen a 1.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-15 that SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer of technology-driven products that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, and data com products, today announced that Jason Willey, Vice President of Investors Relations, is scheduled to participate at the 14th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Chicago, IL.

REZI’s Market Performance

REZI’s stock has risen by 1.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.28% and a quarterly drop of -1.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Resideo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for REZI’s stock, with a -5.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REZI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for REZI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REZI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $22 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REZI Trading at -6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.60. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc. saw -1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from Beskid Tina M, who sale 13,543 shares at the price of $17.25 back on Jun 07. After this action, Beskid Tina M now owns 41,259 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc., valued at $233,617 using the latest closing price.

Geldmacher Jay L, the President and CEO of Resideo Technologies Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $17.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Geldmacher Jay L is holding 441,879 shares at $131,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.31 for the present operating margin

+27.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc. stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 64.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.03. Total debt to assets is 25.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.