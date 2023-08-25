ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Stock Sees a4.70 Increase

In the past week, RNW stock has gone up by 3.31%, with a monthly gain of 2.80% and a quarterly surge of 10.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for ReNew Energy Global Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for RNW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RNW is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) is $657.80, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for RNW is 183.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On August 25, 2023, RNW’s average trading volume was 696.08K shares.

RNW) stock’s latest price update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.70 compared to its previous closing price of 5.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago.

RNW Trading at 7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.07. In addition, ReNew Energy Global Plc saw 13.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.14 for the present operating margin

+63.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global Plc stands at -6.16. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.