Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RGLS is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RGLS is $6.67, which is $3.74 above the current price. The public float for RGLS is 18.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGLS on August 25, 2023 was 18.78K shares.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS)’s stock price has soared by 17.33 in relation to previous closing price of 1.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 34.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-23 that Long-established in the Biotechnology industry, Regulus Therapeutics Inc ( RGLS, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a surge of 13.27%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 4.18%.

RGLS’s Market Performance

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) has experienced a 34.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 31.34% rise in the past month, and a 28.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.92% for RGLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.52% for RGLS’s stock, with a 27.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGLS stocks, with B. Riley FBR Inc. repeating the rating for RGLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RGLS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR Inc. is $1 based on the research report published on March 28, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

RGLS Trading at 26.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.12%, as shares surge +32.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGLS rose by +34.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3702. In addition, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. saw 28.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RGLS

The total capital return value is set at -54.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.33. Equity return is now at value -85.40, with -63.50 for asset returns.

Based on Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.23. Total debt to assets is 14.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.