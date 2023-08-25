Real-Time Update: NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) has seen a 16.74% increase in the past week, with a 25.24% gain in the past month, and a 14.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.77% for NPCE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.70% for NPCE’s stock, with a 39.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroPace Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NPCE is 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NPCE is $7.20, which is $1.84 above the current price. The public float for NPCE is 22.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NPCE on August 25, 2023 was 34.67K shares.

NPCE) stock’s latest price update

NeuroPace Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.95 compared to its previous closing price of 4.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that – Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference – – Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference – – Lake Street Capital Markets 7 th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference – MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences: Management will host 1×1 meetings at the Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in Everett, MA.

NPCE Trading at 19.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares surge +24.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPCE rose by +16.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.40. In addition, NeuroPace Inc. saw 246.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPCE starting from Accelmed Partners II L.P., who purchase 62,398 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Nov 22. After this action, Accelmed Partners II L.P. now owns 4,432,948 shares of NeuroPace Inc., valued at $93,535 using the latest closing price.

Accelmed Partners II L.P., the 10% Owner of NeuroPace Inc., purchase 327,893 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Accelmed Partners II L.P. is holding 4,370,550 shares at $491,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.62 for the present operating margin

+71.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeuroPace Inc. stands at -103.43. The total capital return value is set at -35.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.58. Equity return is now at value -133.70, with -38.30 for asset returns.

Based on NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE), the company’s capital structure generated 200.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.73. Total debt to assets is 61.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.