Real-Time Update: Digi International Inc. (DGII) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Digi International Inc. (DGII) has seen a 0.77% increase in the past week, with a -25.80% drop in the past month, and a -11.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for DGII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.52% for DGII’s stock, with a -13.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) Right Now?

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DGII is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DGII is $47.86, which is $16.96 above the current price. The public float for DGII is 34.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DGII on August 25, 2023 was 298.89K shares.

DGII) stock’s latest price update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 30.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Jamie Loch – EVP, CFO & Treasurer Ron Konezny – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Tommy Moll – Stephens Inc Mike Walkley – Canaccord Genuity Harsh Kumar – Piper Sandler Scott Searle – ROTH MKM Derek Soderberg – Cantor Fitzgerald Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2023 Digi International Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGII stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DGII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DGII in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $41 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DGII Trading at -17.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -25.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGII rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.88. In addition, Digi International Inc. saw -15.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGII starting from Sampsell David H., who sale 5,455 shares at the price of $30.95 back on Aug 21. After this action, Sampsell David H. now owns 71,412 shares of Digi International Inc., valued at $168,811 using the latest closing price.

Sampsell David H., the VP, CORP. DEV, GC & CORP. SEC. of Digi International Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $30.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Sampsell David H. is holding 71,412 shares at $123,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.45 for the present operating margin

+50.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digi International Inc. stands at +4.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Digi International Inc. (DGII), the company’s capital structure generated 51.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.98. Total debt to assets is 30.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digi International Inc. (DGII) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.