Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) has decreased by -2.41 when compared to last closing price of 30.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-09 that Rayonier missed expectations for the second quarter and lowered full-year EBITDA guidance. The company is cutting costs to offset some of the earnings weakness.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) Right Now?

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) is $34.50, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for RYN is 147.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RYN on August 25, 2023 was 489.23K shares.

RYN’s Market Performance

The stock of Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has seen a -1.09% decrease in the past week, with a -8.89% drop in the past month, and a 3.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for RYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.90% for RYN’s stock, with a -8.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RYN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RYN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $33 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYN Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYN fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.43. In addition, Rayonier Inc. saw -8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYN starting from NUNES DAVID L, who sale 16,454 shares at the price of $37.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, NUNES DAVID L now owns 74,901 shares of Rayonier Inc., valued at $608,810 using the latest closing price.

NUNES DAVID L, the Chief Executive Officer of Rayonier Inc., sale 7,178 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that NUNES DAVID L is holding 91,355 shares at $258,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.53 for the present operating margin

+41.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Inc. stands at +11.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Inc. (RYN), the company’s capital structure generated 86.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.35. Total debt to assets is 42.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.