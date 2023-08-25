Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.60.

The public float for QMCO is 90.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QMCO on August 25, 2023 was 417.02K shares.

QMCO) stock’s latest price update

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO)’s stock price has dropped by -4.79 in relation to previous closing price of 0.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Quantum Corp. (QMCO) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

QMCO’s Market Performance

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has experienced a -7.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -45.34% drop in the past month, and a -42.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.29% for QMCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.56% for QMCO’s stock, with a -48.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QMCO Trading at -39.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -43.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO fell by -7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8038. In addition, Quantum Corporation saw -45.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Lerner James J, who sale 158,893 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Jul 10. After this action, Lerner James J now owns 1,740,953 shares of Quantum Corporation, valued at $169,698 using the latest closing price.

Hurley John, the Chief Revenue Officer of Quantum Corporation, sale 22,681 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Hurley John is holding 384,181 shares at $24,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+32.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corporation stands at -9.19. Equity return is now at value 45.40, with -17.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.