Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Stock Records -36.83% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has gone down by -6.22% for the week, with a -15.60% drop in the past month and a -36.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.70% for PYXS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.49% for PYXS stock, with a simple moving average of -9.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) is $10.67, which is $6.56 above the current market price. The public float for PYXS is 27.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PYXS on August 25, 2023 was 282.21K shares.

PYXS) stock’s latest price update

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS)’s stock price has plunge by -11.34relation to previous closing price of 2.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYXS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PYXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PYXS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on November 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PYXS Trading at -17.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYXS fell by -6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Pyxis Oncology Inc. saw 57.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYXS starting from PFIZER INC, who purchase 1,811,594 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Mar 17. After this action, PFIZER INC now owns 5,952,263 shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc., valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYXS

The total capital return value is set at -55.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.74. Equity return is now at value -61.20, with -49.90 for asset returns.

Based on Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.53. Total debt to assets is 8.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.