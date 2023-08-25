Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) is above average at 86.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is $37.64, which is $12.67 above the current market price. The public float for PRVA is 107.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRVA on August 25, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

PRVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) has dropped by -2.30 compared to previous close of 25.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Investors with an interest in Medical Info Systems stocks have likely encountered both GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) and Privia Health (PRVA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

PRVA’s Market Performance

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has experienced a -1.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.74% drop in the past month, and a -2.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for PRVA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.81% for PRVA’s stock, with a -5.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $34 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRVA Trading at -6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.37. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 18,153 shares at the price of $25.06 back on Aug 18. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,546,790 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $454,914 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan William M, the Director of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 18,153 shares at $27.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Sullivan William M is holding 5,564,943 shares at $491,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.