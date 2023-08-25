POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is $132.92, which is $12.19 above the current market price. The public float for PKX is 303.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PKX on August 25, 2023 was 356.75K shares.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX)’s stock price has plunge by 3.46relation to previous closing price of 104.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-27 that SMCI, PKX and FOR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on July 27, 2023.

PKX’s Market Performance

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) has experienced a 4.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.47% drop in the past month, and a 55.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for PKX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for PKX stock, with a simple moving average of 51.77% for the last 200 days.

PKX Trading at 13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKX rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.07. In addition, POSCO Holdings Inc. saw 98.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.71 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for POSCO Holdings Inc. stands at +3.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.