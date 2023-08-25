Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has dropped by -0.66 compared to previous close of 61.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Performance Food Group’s (PFGC) fiscal fourth-quarter results reflect strong independent organic case growth, double-digit gross profit growth and a strong cash flow.

Is It Worth Investing in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Right Now?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PFGC is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PFGC is $74.36, which is $12.42 above the current price. The public float for PFGC is 152.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFGC on August 25, 2023 was 923.59K shares.

PFGC’s Market Performance

PFGC’s stock has seen a -2.36% decrease for the week, with a -1.26% drop in the past month and a 9.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for Performance Food Group Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.86% for PFGC’s stock, with a 3.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $66 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFGC Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.15. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from Hagerty Patrick T., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $59.76 back on Jul 31. After this action, Hagerty Patrick T. now owns 147,790 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $119,520 using the latest closing price.

HOLM GEORGE L, the of Performance Food Group Company, sale 63,344 shares at $60.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that HOLM GEORGE L is holding 595,056 shares at $3,803,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.34 for the present operating margin

+10.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at +0.69. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.