Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) has seen a 11.51% increase in the past week, with a -8.45% drop in the past month, and a -12.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.12% for PKST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.77% for PKST’s stock, with a -11.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PKST is 27.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PKST on August 25, 2023 was 371.22K shares.

PKST) stock’s latest price update

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.88 in relation to its previous close of 21.18. However, the company has experienced a 11.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-27 that Peakstone Realty Trust’s heavy exposure to single-tenant office properties makes it a risky investment due to the potential costs of converting these spaces for multi-tenant use. PKST stock appears overvalued, with potential downside ranging from 27% to 67% depending on the assumed net asset value. The uncertain future demand for office space in a hybrid work environment and lack of positive catalysts for PKST make it an unattractive investment option.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PKST by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PKST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PKST Trading at -14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares sank -6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKST rose by +11.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.54. In addition, Peakstone Realty Trust saw 87.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PKST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.91 for the present operating margin

+31.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peakstone Realty Trust stands at -96.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.80.

Based on Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST), the company’s capital structure generated 85.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.20. Total debt to assets is 42.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.90.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3,073.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.