Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by analysts is $92.87, which is $15.51 above the current market price. The public float for PZZA is 32.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of PZZA was 637.34K shares.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 75.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that With consumers still hurting despite inflation moving in the right direction (down), the concept of top restaurant stocks to buy might seem a tad too risky. Nevertheless, contrarian investors may be able to benefit from certain air pockets in the economy.

PZZA’s Market Performance

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has experienced a 0.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.74% drop in the past month, and a 3.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for PZZA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.18% for PZZA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PZZA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PZZA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PZZA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $77 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PZZA Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZZA rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.08. In addition, Papa John’s International Inc. saw -6.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PZZA starting from Boakye Marvin, who sale 2,950 shares at the price of $85.57 back on Aug 25. After this action, Boakye Marvin now owns 11,920 shares of Papa John’s International Inc., valued at $252,438 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PZZA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.47 for the present operating margin

+16.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Papa John’s International Inc. stands at +3.22. The total capital return value is set at 25.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.08. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with 8.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.