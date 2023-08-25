Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is $23.50, which is $29.36 above the current market price. The public float for PBLA is 2.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBLA on August 25, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PBLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) has plunged by -7.75 when compared to previous closing price of 1.42, but the company has seen a -14.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants James Carbonara – Investor Relations Jennifer Simpson – Chief Executive Officer Sue Horvath – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jonathan Aschoff – ROTH MKM Operator Greetings and welcome to the Panbela Therapeutics Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA’s stock has fallen by -14.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.50% and a quarterly drop of -88.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.01% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.01% for PBLA stock, with a simple moving average of -97.03% for the last 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -40.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -31.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -14.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6721. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -98.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.