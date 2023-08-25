Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OMI is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OMI is $20.33, which is $3.84 above the current price. The public float for OMI is 74.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMI on August 25, 2023 was 712.90K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) has surged by 3.00 when compared to previous closing price of 16.01, but the company has seen a -4.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that Owens & Minor (OMI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI’s stock has fallen by -4.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.66% and a quarterly drop of -16.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for Owens & Minor Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.89% for OMI’s stock, with a -10.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on October 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OMI Trading at -12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.41. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw -15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Pesicka Edward A, who sale 38,780 shares at the price of $19.28 back on Jun 16. After this action, Pesicka Edward A now owns 708,373 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $747,487 using the latest closing price.

Pesicka Edward A, the President & CEO of Owens & Minor Inc., sale 38,780 shares at $19.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Pesicka Edward A is holding 747,153 shares at $746,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.94 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 293.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.60. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.