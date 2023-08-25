Open Text Corporation (OTEX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OTEX is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OTEX is $49.70, which is $11.3 above the current price. The public float for OTEX is 265.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTEX on August 25, 2023 was 436.62K shares.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.80 in relation to previous closing price of 38.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Harry Blount – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations Mark J. Barrenechea – Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer Madhu Ranganathan – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Richard Tse – National Bank Financial George Kurosawa – Citi Kevin Krishnaratne – Scotiabank Paul Treiber – RBC Capital Markets Stephanie Price – CIBC Thanos Moschopoulos – BMO Capital Markets Adhir Kadve – Eight Capital Steven Li – Raymond James Operator Thank you for standing by.

OTEX’s Market Performance

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has experienced a 4.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.72% drop in the past month, and a -4.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for OTEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.75% for OTEX’s stock, with a 6.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OTEX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OTEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $41 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OTEX Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTEX rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.53. In addition, Open Text Corporation saw 29.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+60.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Text Corporation stands at +3.35. The total capital return value is set at 6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.44. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Open Text Corporation (OTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 230.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 54.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.57.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.