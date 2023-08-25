Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95x compared to its average ratio,

The average price suggested by analysts for ODD is $59.00, which is $17.75 above the current market price. The public float for ODD is 25.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume for ODD on August 25, 2023 was 945.02K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ODD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) has decreased by -6.12 when compared to last closing price of 43.76.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-23 that Cava is coming through on key points of strong comparable sales growth and improved profitability. Oddity has a differentiated model in a growing industry and is highly profitable.

ODD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for Oddity Tech Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.56% for ODD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ODD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ODD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODD Trading at -16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares sank -16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODD fell by -9.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.83. In addition, Oddity Tech Ltd. saw -13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.