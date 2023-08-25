NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 16.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that KMI and NS recently reported Q2 results. Both offer high yields backed by quality asset portfolios. We compare them side by side and offer our take on which one is the better high yield buy at the moment.

Is It Worth Investing in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Right Now?

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NS is at 1.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NS is $18.86, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for NS is 113.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume for NS on August 25, 2023 was 427.18K shares.

NS’s Market Performance

NS’s stock has seen a 0.18% increase for the week, with a -4.38% drop in the past month and a -1.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for NuStar Energy L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for NS’s stock, with a 1.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $20 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NS Trading at -1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NS rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.48. In addition, NuStar Energy L.P. saw 3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.03 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuStar Energy L.P. stands at +13.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return is now at value 58.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), the company’s capital structure generated 249.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.35. Total debt to assets is 67.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,294.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.