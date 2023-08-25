Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM)’s stock price has increased by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 1.60. However, the company has seen a -6.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 PM ET Company Participants Mark Klausner – ICR Westwicke Keith Sullivan – President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Furlong – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Margaret Kaczor – William Blair Zachary Day – Canaccord Simran Kaur – Piper Sandler Daniel Stauder – JMP Securities Operator Thank you for standing by, welcome to the Neuronetics Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. At this time al participants’ are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) by analysts is $8.00, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for STIM is 27.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of STIM was 139.11K shares.

STIM’s Market Performance

The stock of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) has seen a -6.32% decrease in the past week, with a -18.50% drop in the past month, and a -41.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.22% for STIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.84% for STIM’s stock, with a -56.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STIM Trading at -18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -19.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIM fell by -6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8088. In addition, Neuronetics Inc. saw -76.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STIM starting from Sullivan Keith J, who sale 6,551 shares at the price of $2.04 back on Jul 21. After this action, Sullivan Keith J now owns 1,177,658 shares of Neuronetics Inc., valued at $13,364 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Keith J, the President and CEO of Neuronetics Inc., sale 6,510 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Sullivan Keith J is holding 1,184,209 shares at $13,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.16 for the present operating margin

+73.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neuronetics Inc. stands at -56.99. The total capital return value is set at -30.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.92. Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -28.50 for asset returns.

Based on Neuronetics Inc. (STIM), the company’s capital structure generated 69.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.06. Total debt to assets is 34.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.