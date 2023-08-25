Navigating the Volatility of Inuvo Inc.’s (INUV) Stock

In the past week, INUV stock has gone up by 3.62%, with a monthly decline of -2.07% and a quarterly plunge of -5.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.81% for Inuvo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.53% for INUV’s stock, with a -22.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15.

The public float for INUV is 120.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INUV on August 25, 2023 was 666.65K shares.

INUV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) has increased by 0.96 when compared to last closing price of 0.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-02 that LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 10th, at 4:15 P.M. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of INUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INUV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

INUV Trading at -0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2372. In addition, Inuvo Inc. saw 4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.73 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inuvo Inc. stands at -17.34. The total capital return value is set at -45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.61. Equity return is now at value -68.60, with -42.40 for asset returns.

Based on Inuvo Inc. (INUV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.17. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inuvo Inc. (INUV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.