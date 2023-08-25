Navient Corporation (NAVI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is 6.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NAVI is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Navient Corporation (NAVI) is $19.56, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for NAVI is 115.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.96% of that float. On August 25, 2023, NAVI’s average trading volume was 1.42M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NAVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) has increased by 0.28 when compared to last closing price of 17.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that Navient Corporation’s revenue has declined by 18% YoY, raising concerns about the impact of the new CEO’s leadership. Investing in educational loan offerings like Navient is risky due to the uncertain market environment and loan forgiveness discussions. Navient generates substantial cash flows from educational financing and aims to focus on lending for potential growth in the future.

NAVI’s Market Performance

Navient Corporation (NAVI) has experienced a 1.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.63% drop in the past month, and a 16.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for NAVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.45% for NAVI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAVI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NAVI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NAVI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NAVI Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVI rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.99. In addition, Navient Corporation saw 7.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAVI starting from HELEEN MARK L, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $19.01 back on Jul 31. After this action, HELEEN MARK L now owns 404,056 shares of Navient Corporation, valued at $380,138 using the latest closing price.

HAUBER STEPHEN M, the EVP, Chief Risk&Compliance Off of Navient Corporation, sale 11,351 shares at $19.17 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that HAUBER STEPHEN M is holding 217,081 shares at $217,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+79.26 for the present operating margin

+85.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navient Corporation stands at +16.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.99. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Navient Corporation (NAVI), the company’s capital structure generated 2,247.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.74. Total debt to assets is 94.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,875.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Navient Corporation (NAVI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.