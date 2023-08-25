Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) has dropped by -1.98 compared to previous close of 6.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Fabio Barbosa – Chief Executive Officer Guilherme Castellan – Chief Financial Officer Joao Paulo Ferreira – Chief Executive Officer of Natura &Co Latin America Conference Call Participants Danniela Eiger – XP Investments Irma Sgarz – Goldman Sachs Ruben Couto – Santander Thiago Macruz – Itau BBA Joseph Giordano – JPMorgan Robert Ford – Bank of America Joao Soares – Citibank Operator Good morning, and welcome to Natura &Co’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Is It Worth Investing in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) by analysts is $8.36, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for NTCO is 686.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of NTCO was 947.95K shares.

NTCO’s Market Performance

NTCO stock saw a decrease of -4.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.73% and a quarterly a decrease of 16.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.95% for NTCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on October 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NTCO Trading at -10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -18.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. saw 43.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.56 for the present operating margin

+57.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natura &Co Holding S.A. stands at -6.82. The total capital return value is set at 1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.13.

Based on Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.