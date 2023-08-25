National Fuel Gas Company (NFG): A Technical Analysis

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68.

The public float for NFG is 90.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFG on August 25, 2023 was 616.12K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NFG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) has decreased by -0.92 when compared to last closing price of 53.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-11 that National Fuel Gas’ (NFG) systematic capital expenditures and expanding operations are likely to have a positive impact on performance. However, high dependence on its subsidiaries is a concern.

NFG’s Market Performance

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has seen a -1.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.86% gain in the past month and a 2.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for NFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for NFG’s stock, with a -6.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NFG Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFG fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.65. In addition, National Fuel Gas Company saw -16.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NFG

Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.