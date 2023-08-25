Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) is 9.60x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MWG is 16.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On August 25, 2023, MWG’s average trading volume was 249.52K shares.

MWG) stock’s latest price update

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.35 in comparison to its previous close of 0.40, however, the company has experienced a -16.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-07 that Four small issuers began trading this past week. Two small IPOs submitted initial filings.

MWG’s Market Performance

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has experienced a -16.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.83% drop in the past month, and a -41.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.08% for MWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.05% for MWG’s stock, with a -79.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MWG Trading at -32.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -32.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG fell by -16.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4775. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Limited saw -95.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.