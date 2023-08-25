Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) has decreased by -7.18 when compared to last closing price of 8.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Gary Maier – Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Selwyn Joffe – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer David Lee – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Matthew Koranda – ROTH MKM Operator Thank you for standing by. My name is Brian, and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) is $12.00, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for MPAA is 18.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPAA on August 25, 2023 was 289.47K shares.

MPAA’s Market Performance

The stock of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has seen a 0.25% increase in the past week, with a -14.30% drop in the past month, and a 31.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.00% for MPAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.86% for MPAA’s stock, with a -14.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MPAA Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPAA rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.62. In addition, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. saw -31.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPAA starting from Mochulsky Richard K, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $8.10 back on Aug 21. After this action, Mochulsky Richard K now owns 6,541 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., valued at $36,450 using the latest closing price.

Bryan David, the Director of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $7.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Bryan David is holding 28,105 shares at $15,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.20 for the present operating margin

+17.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. stands at -0.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.02. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA), the company’s capital structure generated 78.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.90. Total debt to assets is 24.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.