MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) is $113.00, which is $19.41 above the current market price. The public float for MKSI is 66.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MKSI on August 25, 2023 was 658.28K shares.

MKSI) stock’s latest price update

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.70 in relation to its previous close of 97.19. However, the company has experienced a 3.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-10 that Money is becoming more expensive, as the United States federal reserve has been acting on its mission to lower the nation’s rampant inflation rates seen during 2022. With rising interest rates as the primary weapon of inflation neutralization, investing in companies that over-promise and under-deliver has become a thing of the past; meme stocks are no more.

MKSI’s Market Performance

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has seen a 3.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.90% decline in the past month and a 6.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for MKSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.10% for MKSI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $125 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MKSI Trading at -9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.07. In addition, MKS Instruments Inc. saw 10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from Burke Kathleen Flaherty, who sale 11,563 shares at the price of $101.23 back on Aug 07. After this action, Burke Kathleen Flaherty now owns 42,738 shares of MKS Instruments Inc., valued at $1,170,543 using the latest closing price.

Mora Elizabeth, the Director of MKS Instruments Inc., sale 250 shares at $108.49 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Mora Elizabeth is holding 17,612 shares at $27,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+38.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for MKS Instruments Inc. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value -45.00, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Based on MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI), the company’s capital structure generated 115.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.55. Total debt to assets is 44.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.