MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) by analysts is $8.33, which is $6.77 above the current market price. The public float for INKT is 31.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of INKT was 103.53K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

INKT) stock’s latest price update

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.24 in relation to its previous close of 1.70. However, the company has experienced a -6.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MiNK Therapeutics (Nasdaq: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

INKT’s Market Performance

INKT’s stock has fallen by -6.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.86% and a quarterly drop of -24.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.10% for MiNK Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.26% for INKT’s stock, with a -26.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INKT Trading at -21.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INKT fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7525. In addition, MiNK Therapeutics Inc. saw -40.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INKT starting from AGENUS INC, who purchase 23,361 shares at the price of $1.43 back on May 11. After this action, AGENUS INC now owns 21,640,473 shares of MiNK Therapeutics Inc., valued at $33,348 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of MiNK Therapeutics Inc., purchase 22,065 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,617,112 shares at $33,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INKT

The total capital return value is set at -264.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -239.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.