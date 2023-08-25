McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC)’s stock price has plunge by 2.38relation to previous closing price of 99.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-27 that McGrath (MGRC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.07 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) Right Now?

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MGRC is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MGRC is $120.50, which is $18.55 above the current market price. The public float for MGRC is 24.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume for MGRC on August 25, 2023 was 98.05K shares.

MGRC’s Market Performance

The stock of McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) has seen a 3.21% increase in the past week, with a 10.62% rise in the past month, and a 12.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for MGRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.52% for MGRC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGRC stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for MGRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGRC in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $127 based on the research report published on February 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGRC Trading at 7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRC rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.08. In addition, McGrath RentCorp saw 3.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGRC starting from Hawkins Philip B, who sale 2,607 shares at the price of $98.72 back on Aug 18. After this action, Hawkins Philip B now owns 0 shares of McGrath RentCorp, valued at $257,373 using the latest closing price.

Wescott Tara, the Vice President Human Resources of McGrath RentCorp, sale 1,200 shares at $91.31 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Wescott Tara is holding 753 shares at $109,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.56 for the present operating margin

+43.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for McGrath RentCorp stands at +15.69. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.69. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC), the company’s capital structure generated 52.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.60. Total debt to assets is 24.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.