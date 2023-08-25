MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of MarineMax Inc. (HZO) has gone down by -0.99% for the week, with a -19.04% drop in the past month and a 13.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.64% for HZO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.47% for HZO’s stock, with a 3.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Right Now?

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for MarineMax Inc. (HZO) by analysts is $45.00, which is $12.04 above the current market price. The public float for HZO is 20.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.68% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of HZO was 308.92K shares.

HZO) stock’s latest price update

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 32.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that While many financial advisors will direct you to established public enterprises, investors seeking some “oomph” for their portfolio may want to target “unmatched” stocks with potential. Rather than walking along the beaten path, these lesser-known entities carry significantly higher risk.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZO stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HZO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HZO in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $43 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HZO Trading at -6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZO rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.34. In addition, MarineMax Inc. saw 5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZO starting from Moore Clint, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $33.07 back on Mar 01. After this action, Moore Clint now owns 20,500 shares of MarineMax Inc., valued at $165,350 using the latest closing price.

Cashman Charles A, the EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of MarineMax Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $34.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Cashman Charles A is holding 35,499 shares at $349,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.53 for the present operating margin

+34.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for MarineMax Inc. stands at +8.58. The total capital return value is set at 28.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.90. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on MarineMax Inc. (HZO), the company’s capital structure generated 35.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.32. Total debt to assets is 20.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, MarineMax Inc. (HZO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.