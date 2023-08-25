Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 65.82. However, the company has seen a -0.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that Here is how Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) and Seadrill (SDRL) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is 13.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMP is 0.91.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for MMP is 201.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On August 25, 2023, MMP’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

MMP’s Market Performance

MMP’s stock has seen a -0.76% decrease for the week, with a -0.35% drop in the past month and a 5.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.24% for MMP’s stock, with a 15.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MMP Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMP fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.24. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. saw 30.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMP starting from MONTAGUE JAMES R, who sale 2,892 shares at the price of $53.43 back on Nov 15. After this action, MONTAGUE JAMES R now owns 25,095 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $154,524 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMP

Equity return is now at value 60.30, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.