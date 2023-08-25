Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has seen a -0.16% decrease in the past week, with a -11.02% drop in the past month, and a 22.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for LWLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.66% for LWLG’s stock, with a 2.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for LWLG is 110.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LWLG on August 25, 2023 was 888.99K shares.

LWLG) stock’s latest price update

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.07 in relation to its previous close of 6.94. However, the company has experienced a -0.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-29 that Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG ) Annual Shareholder Meeting May 25, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Michael Lebby – Chief Executive Officer James Marcelli – President, Chief Operating Officer and Secretary Wendy C. Shiba – Inspector of Election, Appointed representative of Broadridge Financial Solutions Conference Call Participants (Transcript provided to Seeking Alpha by the company.

LWLG Trading at -9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares sank -2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.61. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw 48.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, who sale 49,000 shares at the price of $7.75 back on Jul 19. After this action, LEONBERGER FREDERICK J now owns 154,128 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $379,750 using the latest closing price.

El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, the Director of Lightwave Logic Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $7.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour is holding 29,128 shares at $777,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.