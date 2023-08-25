Lendway Inc. (LDWY) Stock Faces 16.38% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Lendway Inc. (LDWY) has gone down by -35.20% for the week, with a -46.95% drop in the past month and a -47.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.85% for LDWY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.34% for LDWY’s stock, with a -48.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lendway Inc. (NASDAQ: LDWY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lendway Inc. (NASDAQ: LDWY) is above average at 0.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lendway Inc. (LDWY) is $21.00, The public float for LDWY is 0.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LDWY on August 25, 2023 was 4.70K shares.

LDWY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lendway Inc. (NASDAQ: LDWY) has plunged by -26.36 when compared to previous closing price of 5.50, but the company has seen a -35.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2022-08-12 that With the meme stock mania in the rear-view mirror and the equities market in shambles, it’s probably a good time to think about penny stocks to avoid. Several penny stocks caught fire last year as part of the retail trading frenzy.

LDWY Trading at -45.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.38%, as shares sank -47.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDWY fell by -35.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, Lendway Inc. saw -48.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LDWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.73 for the present operating margin

+17.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lendway Inc. stands at +53.44. The total capital return value is set at -28.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 119.30. Equity return is now at value 89.60, with 57.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lendway Inc. (LDWY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lendway Inc. (LDWY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.