Lantronix Inc.’s (LTRX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, LTRX stock has gone up by 0.76%, with a monthly decline of -14.10% and a quarterly plunge of -13.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.56% for Lantronix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.60% for LTRX’s stock, with a -11.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LTRX is at 2.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for LTRX is $9.33, which is $5.04 above the current market price. The public float for LTRX is 29.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume for LTRX on August 25, 2023 was 121.40K shares.

The stock price of Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) has surged by 3.39 when compared to previous closing price of 3.83, but the company has seen a 0.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced it will release financial results from its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the close of the market on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on February 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LTRX Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRX rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Lantronix Inc. saw -8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRX starting from PRINTER HOSHI, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $4.96 back on Nov 18. After this action, PRINTER HOSHI now owns 131,198 shares of Lantronix Inc., valued at $371,745 using the latest closing price.

FOLINO PAUL F, the Director of Lantronix Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $5.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that FOLINO PAUL F is holding 25,052 shares at $48,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.71 for the present operating margin

+38.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantronix Inc. stands at -4.14. The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.10. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lantronix Inc. (LTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.27. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.