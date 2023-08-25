J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.62 in comparison to its previous close of 190.55, however, the company has experienced a -0.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that The second-quarter earnings picture for the transportation sector has also been solid. For a better understanding, let’s delve into the results of some well-known industry players.

Is It Worth Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is above average at 23.12x. The 36-month beta value for JBHT is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JBHT is $199.96, which is $10.6 above than the current price. The public float for JBHT is 81.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume of JBHT on August 25, 2023 was 746.03K shares.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT stock saw a decrease of -0.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.64% and a quarterly a decrease of 12.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.38% for JBHT’s stock, with a 4.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $204 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBHT Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.59. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw 8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from McGee Eric, who sale 400 shares at the price of $190.26 back on Aug 18. After this action, McGee Eric now owns 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $76,104 using the latest closing price.

Field Darren P., the EVP and President Intermodal of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $204.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Field Darren P. is holding 11,810 shares at $510,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.82 for the present operating margin

+11.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at +6.54. The total capital return value is set at 26.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.76. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 19.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.