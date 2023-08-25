Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IVVD is -0.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) is $2.50, which is $0.72 above the current market price. The public float for IVVD is 81.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On August 25, 2023, IVVD’s average trading volume was 391.50K shares.

IVVD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) has surged by 2.89 when compared to previous closing price of 1.73, but the company has seen a 4.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Gabriella Linville-Engler – Investor Relations Dave Hering – Chief Financial Officer Pete Schmidt – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Maxwell Skor – Morgan Stanley Evan Wang – Guggenheim Patrick Trucchio – H.C. Wainwright Operator Welcome to the Invivyd Second Quarter 2023 Business and Financial Results Update Call.

IVVD’s Market Performance

Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) has seen a 4.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.61% gain in the past month and a 7.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.52% for IVVD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.88% for IVVD stock, with a simple moving average of 5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVVD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVVD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IVVD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IVVD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IVVD Trading at 29.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares surge +22.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVVD rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5795. In addition, Invivyd Inc. saw 18.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IVVD

The total capital return value is set at -53.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.68. Equity return is now at value -52.20, with -47.60 for asset returns.

Based on Invivyd Inc. (IVVD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.04. Total debt to assets is 0.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.