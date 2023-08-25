Innodata Inc. (INOD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.38 in relation to its previous close of 13.02. However, the company has experienced a -5.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-08-16 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences: 15th Annual BWS Financial Growth and Value Summer Investor Series, taking place in New York on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the Intercontinental Times Square in New York City.

Is It Worth Investing in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INOD is 1.98.

The public float for INOD is 26.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INOD on August 25, 2023 was 638.03K shares.

INOD’s Market Performance

The stock of Innodata Inc. (INOD) has seen a -5.52% decrease in the past week, with a 14.34% rise in the past month, and a 32.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.53% for INOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.33% for INOD stock, with a simple moving average of 71.22% for the last 200 days.

INOD Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +318.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.61. In addition, Innodata Inc. saw 333.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from Toor Nauman Sabeeh, who sale 188,946 shares at the price of $13.57 back on Aug 23. After this action, Toor Nauman Sabeeh now owns 791,187 shares of Innodata Inc., valued at $2,563,997 using the latest closing price.

Toor Nauman Sabeeh, the Director of Innodata Inc., sale 28,482 shares at $13.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Toor Nauman Sabeeh is holding 980,133 shares at $385,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOD

Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -16.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innodata Inc. (INOD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.