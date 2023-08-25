Imperial Oil Limited’s (IMO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, IMO stock has gone down by -2.88%, with a monthly gain of 5.94% and a quarterly surge of 16.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Imperial Oil Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.47% for IMO’s stock, with a 7.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Right Now?

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) by analysts is $59.21, which is $7.27 above the current market price. The public float for IMO is 175.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of IMO was 513.50K shares.

IMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) has dropped by -0.15 compared to previous close of 54.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-07 that Imperial Oil (IMO) plans C$1.7 billion in capital expenditure for 2023, maintaining consistent production performance at Kearl in the range of 265,000-275,000 barrels per day.

IMO Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.40. In addition, Imperial Oil Limited saw 12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Limited stands at +12.82. The total capital return value is set at 34.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.42. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.43. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.