Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ITW is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ITW is $248.14, which is $9.09 above the current price. The public float for ITW is 301.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITW on August 25, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ITW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has plunged by -1.29 when compared to previous closing price of 240.77, but the company has seen a 0.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-11 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Illinois Tool Works (ITW) have what it takes?

ITW’s Market Performance

ITW’s stock has risen by 0.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.94% and a quarterly rise of 7.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Illinois Tool Works Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.01% for ITW’s stock, with a 1.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITW stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for ITW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITW in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $220 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITW Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITW rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $244.15. In addition, Illinois Tool Works Inc. saw 7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITW starting from SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J, who sale 5,425 shares at the price of $239.23 back on Jun 12. After this action, SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J now owns 8,870 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc., valued at $1,297,823 using the latest closing price.

SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, the Chairman & CEO of Illinois Tool Works Inc., sale 235,656 shares at $246.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that SANTI ERNEST SCOTT is holding 213,538 shares at $58,040,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+39.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stands at +19.04. The total capital return value is set at 33.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.25. Equity return is now at value 100.90, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), the company’s capital structure generated 257.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.02. Total debt to assets is 51.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.