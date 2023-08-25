ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, IZM stock has gone up by 25.46%, with a monthly gain of 62.76% and a quarterly surge of 210.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.64% for ICZOOM Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.73% for IZM’s stock, with a 162.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) Right Now?

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for IZM is 2.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IZM on August 25, 2023 was 93.36K shares.

IZM) stock’s latest price update

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM)’s stock price has increased by 24.95 compared to its previous closing price of 9.90. However, the company has seen a 25.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the “Company” or “ICZOOM”), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced today that the Company’s CEO, Mr. Lei Xia, will present at H.C.

IZM Trading at 80.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +45.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +225.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZM rose by +15.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.16. In addition, ICZOOM Group Inc. saw 273.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.21 for the present operating margin

+2.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICZOOM Group Inc. stands at +0.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.95.

Based on ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM), the company’s capital structure generated 119.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.50. Total debt to assets is 14.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 3.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.